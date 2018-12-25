Pope wishes “path of peace” in conflicts

In his ‘Urbi et Orbi‘ speech Pope Francis addressed a number of issues of conflicts, and protracted conflicts in various places across the world.

For the Israelies and Palestinians, the Pope wishes resumption of the dialogue and path to peace to end the 70-year conflict rending “the land chosen by the Lord to show his face of love”.

For Syrians he wishes that they can “find fraternity after long years of war” and that through international cooperation those who have fled may return home.

For Yemen, the hope that the truce will hold and bring relief to her people and children “exhausted by war and famine”.

For Africa, that the “Holy Child, the King of Peace” might “silence the clash of arms” allowing a “new dawn of fraternity to rise over the entire continent”.

For the Korean peninsula he prayed for the consolidation of the “bonds of fraternity” set in motion this year.

For Venezuelans the Pope hopes they might “recover social harmony” so as to “work fraternally” toward the country’s development.

For Ukrainians, he hopes “the Newborn Lord” might “bring relief” and “a lasting peace” which is possible only through respect for the “rights of every nation”.

For Nicaraguans he prayed that they might “see themselves once more as brothers and sisters” through reconciliation and building Nicaragua’s future together.

Pope Francis also mentioned those whose “freedom and identity” are compromised through modern forms of colonialisation, those suffering from hunger, lack of education and health care.

For those celebrating Christmas in hostile situations, Pontifex prayed that all minorities might live peacefully through respect for the right of religious freedom.

Urbi et Orbi the Papal address to the of Rome and to the World denotes a speech and blessing to the city of Rome and to the entire world by the Pontiff on certain solemn occasions. At present according to the Pew Research there are more than two billion Christians in the world due to the population growth. Among them 1,3 million Catholics, with 40% of them residing in Latin America, where the Argentinian Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) comes from.

