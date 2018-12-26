IS militants families ordered repatriation to Belgium

A Belgian judge has ordered the relevant government offices to repatriate six children of Islamic State (IS) militants and their mothers who have been detained in a camp in Syria, the national news agency Belga said reported.

Tatiana Wielandt, 26, and Bouchra Abouallal, 25, both Belgian citizens, and their children have been held in the Al-Hol camp in since the defeat of Caliphate in nearly all territory it once held in Syria and Iraq.

Belga quoted the court ruling as ordering the government to take all necessary and possible measures to ensure the six Belgium citizens and their mothers can return home.

After a series of terrorist attacks Belgium has changed the rules, ordering anyone returning from the Levant a pre-trial detention and a three–five-year (and sometimes longer) prison sentence. In jail, these individuals are spread among the general prison population with individual security measures and monitoring, as well as constant assessment of radicalisation behaviour by trained staff and special units.

Furthermore, inmates are offered tailor-made disengagement programmes and probation measures to facilitate their return to society. The security services and local agencies receive relevant information from the prison authorities to ensure continued monitoring and adequate counselling.

Belga news agency did not inform about the further procedures concerning the group of IS members of the family.

