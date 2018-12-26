Circus tiger attacked intruder

A Georgian (25) national was badly injured by a tiger when breaking into an enclosure at the Lidia Togni circus, which is currently in Reggio Calabria, ANSA news agency reported. According to local officials the naked intruder has been in a confused state and may have taken drugs. The animal almost ripped off his arm, the the same sources said. The Georgian is now in the intensive-care ward of the city’s Riuniti hospital. He is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition. The surgeons could not save his hand, and it was amputated, that cause frustration and anger of the patient when he woke up from anesthesia. He started to threaten staff with knife, and attempted to flee the hospital. Police was called to resolve the incident.

Man injured by circus tiger. Georgian national's arm almost torn off https://t.co/jFEBYTIXFH — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) December 24, 2018

Ban on animals in circus voted November 2017 changed the rules for shows, and at present Italy has implemented phasing out all animals used in circuses according to Ministerial decree. In hundred circuses in Italy about 2,000 animals were forced to perform, and now they are expecting to be relocated.