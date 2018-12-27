UAE reopens Embassy in Damascus

Posted on by Leave a comment

The United Arab Emirates reopens its embassy in Damascus on December 27, the Syrian Information ministry said, a move that would mark an achievement of Syrian diplomacy, and President Bashar al-Assad.

The embassy has been shut since the early months of the Syrian conflict which erupted in 2011, and  Arab state have chosen to support opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.

Press has been invited  to cover the event at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) at the embassy located in the capital’s Abu Rummaneh district.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s