UAE reopens Embassy in Damascus
The United Arab Emirates reopens its embassy in Damascus on December 27, the Syrian Information ministry said, a move that would mark an achievement of Syrian diplomacy, and President Bashar al-Assad.
The embassy has been shut since the early months of the Syrian conflict which erupted in 2011, and Arab state have chosen to support opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.
Press has been invited to cover the event at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) at the embassy located in the capital’s Abu Rummaneh district.