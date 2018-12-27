Antwerp politics scandalized by ISIS children return

In response to controversial decision of Belgium first instance Court to repatriate six children and two women – wives and children of Islamic state (ISIS) terrorist group militants , Flemish politician Filip Dewiner published a video of “Jihad school” for very young boys, who are taught radical Islam at very early age. (Image above: Al Nusra school in Syria).

In a shocking footage young children phrase Osama bin Laden, and explain that he is the hero they look up to. They also say they would be honored to become martyrs.

Flemish-speaking Court of First Instance had ordered the government to take “all necessary and possible measures” to return children from Syria. The government must deliver within 40 days or face fines of 5,000 euros a day per child.

The children’s mothers, Tatiana Wielandt (26), and Bouchra Abouallal (25), are both Belgian citizens married to ISIS militants fighting in Syria. After their husbands vanished, they were locked up in the Al Hawl camp near the Iraqi border. Both women were sentenced in absentia by a court in Antwerp earlier this year for involvement in terrorist activities, and will face five years in jail if enter Belgium.

Filip Dewinter is a Member of Flemish Parliament, and one of the leading members of Vlams Belang nationalist party.

VIDEO: The Lion Cubs Religious Academy, one of several schools run by al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra. Medyan Dairieh, the filmmaker, gained exclusive access to the group, spending time with the militia’s current leadership and the younger generation being indoctrinated to replace them.