Tourist bus blast in Egypt

A tourist bus explosion in near site of Giza Pyramids in Egypt reported by a number of leading news agencies. According to reports there are dead and wounded. There are pictures claimed to be from the scene of the explosion.

Details to follow.

AMENDED: Two dead and 14 wounded reported by local media.

#Breaking Initial reports suggest a bomb has detonated on a bus containing tourists near the Pyramids of Giza #Egypt – A number of people are reported to be dead and wounded #Giza #Cairo pic.twitter.com/VytBz19vVT — Intelligence Fusion (@IntellFusion) December 28, 2018

#BREAKING

Alleged pictures of the tourist bus that exploded near the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo. According to some reports the tourists that were hit were from China #Egypt #Cairo https://t.co/NaaRb9ENbI — كَوْن مُوازٍ (@ignis_fatum) December 28, 2018

AMENDED: officials qualify the blast as a terrorist attack, highly likely perpetrated by militants of Islamic State (ISIS). However no terrorist group claimed the attack so far.

Egypte: explosion dans un bus de touristes près des pyramides, des victimes (source de sécurité) #AFP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) December 28, 2018

AMDENDED: The bus was carrying 12 Vietnamese tourists when an homemade device placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya street, near the Giza Pyramids, went off. 2 people died, 10 were injured as well as the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian.

UPDATE: The bus was carrying 12 Vietnamese tourists when an homemade device placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya street, near the Giza Pyramids, went off.

2 people died, 10 were injured as well as the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian. https://t.co/LZxBPDPSFw — DW News (@dwnews) December 28, 2018