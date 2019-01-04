May will update Juncker on Brexit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will listen to British Prime Minister Theresa May update on the UK Brexit plans on December 4, Friday, a spokesperson of the relevant service said. (Image: illustration).

At present, according to polls, the majority of Conservatives in the Parliament are against the governmental deal, negotiated with the EU during last two years. The EU top executives clearly indicated there will not no re-negotiations of the deal. “That is THE DEAL!” Jean-Claude Juncker said arriving at a special EU Brexit Summit, when commenting of prospects of a “better deal” suggested by some British politicians.

