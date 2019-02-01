Gibraltar: “colony” or not?

The UK complained about the European Union (EU) calling Gibraltar a “colony” in a piece of draft legislation, highlighting how Brussels institutions bend to Madrid in its centuries-long claim of the Rock.

An extract of my interview with @BBCNews @BBCPolitics on the Spanish government's attempts to use the EU to advance it's expansionist territorial ambitions over our homeland. #Gibraltar #Brexit https://t.co/rir6Kual1x — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) February 1, 2019

According to the diplomatic sources Britain’s ambassador to the EU had objected to the wording of the text, defining the 33,000 inhabitants of Gibraltar in a different category from UK and it also spelled out Spain’s claim to sovereignty over The Rock at the United Nations.

“Gibraltar is a colony of the British Crown. There is a controversy between Spain and the United Kingdom concerning the sovereignty over Gibraltar“, the EU text reads.

Downing street 10 spokesman insisted Gibraltar was not a “colony”. The port was ceded to Britain by Spain in 1713 as a part of “Utrecht Treaty”, was a “crown colony” when Britain joined the European bloc in 1973 but London assessed it as a “British overseas territory” in 2002.

“Gibraltar is not a colony and it is completely inappropriate to describe in this way,” a British spokesperson said. “Gibraltar is a full part of the UK family.”

There were two referendums in Gibraltar, both of them strongly indicated that the inhabitant of The Rock don’t agree to any changes, and are interested to preserve the status quo.