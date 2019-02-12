Italy PM Conte debates Future of Europe

MEPs will exchange views on the future of Europe with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday at 17.00.

Waiting 4 Italy PM Conte in #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/E61XddtZsv — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 12, 2019

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaving the Europarliament studio where he had an interview with European Youth. He refuses questions of press, under pretext that he is in a hurry to meet the President and MEPs to debate The Future of Europe.

In a plenary debate on the Future of Europe, the Italian Prime Minister said: “This is a valuable opportunity to reverse the process of detachment between rulers and governed, which if fed could lead to the European project imploding”. The prerequisite for relaunching it, are “solidarity and cohesion between the member states”.

Prime minister focused on different aspects of the EU foreign policy, in first ranks challenges of African multiple crisis, causing migration, but also paid a lot of attention to Venezuela problems, he also mentioned the need of more coordinated approach to foreign policy, for example a need to receive a common EU seat in the UN Security Council. Among priorities he underlined the significance of strengthening relations with the United States, an imperative of a strong dialogue with Russia and China and the creation of a meaningful European common defence.

#Italy was not isolated in debate on #Venezuela. Note of caution: new presidential elections should B held, but we don't believe other countries should intervene in elections. Danger is in escalation, radicalization of conflict preferring one candidate over other, #Conte said. pic.twitter.com/axGZleCvDX — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 12, 2019

In spite of explaining at length the Italian position towards Venezuela, it was Africa to absorbing the central place of Italian foreign policy. Through his speech and in the debate with MEPs Prime minister Conte underlined the paramount significance of Africa for European future, underlining that in spite of all efforts the EU border guards, or asylum policy are in modality of coping with consequences of multiple crisis Africa suffers. He insisted on intensifying aid to African states, build on new partnerships, and aimed at assistance in crisis resolution. Concerned with human dignity, Conte underlined that fighting African poverty is one of the biggest challenge for the EU future.

#FutureofEurope #Migration was highly decisive issue: #Italy is directly exposed to migration. We try to use structural approach with 10 objectives, with countries of origin, transit countries… Migrants are vulnerable from a moment they leave their village, #Conte said. pic.twitter.com/fGbwZbOt9S — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 12, 2019

A bitter regret of absence of EU solidarity has been a bitter refrain thorough the speech and debate with MEP, Prime minister blamed the EU a great deal of hypocrisy in handling the migration crisis, producing declarations, but failing to deliver upon promises.

#FutureofEurope #Italy doesn't have any more tools for integration of migrants, it can't cope with flows of migrants being exposed in very middle of #Mediterranean pic.twitter.com/BA4iAnhQNo — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 12, 2019