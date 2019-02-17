Tajani bans Catalan event in Europarliament

The European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has canceled a conference (18.02.2019) with participation of the Catalan president, Quim Torra, and his predecessor Carles Puigdemont, citing “security threats.”

The conference was due to take place in in Brussels on February 18, but the parliament decided to cancel it saying there was a “high risk” that the event “could pose a threat to the maintenance of public order on the parliament’s premises.“

The chamber detailed its decision in a press release: “The assessment takes into account several elements, including the recent occupation by the protesters of the European Parliament and Commission buildings in Barcelona, the tensions linked to the trial against Catalan pro-independence leaders that started on February 12, the lack of information on the participants at the event and, especially, the possibility of incidents within or around the Parliament premises.“

Dear president @Antonio_Tajani: We are free citizens and we'll express ourselves freely. pic.twitter.com/iasFG6WlDT — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) February 15, 2019

Apparently the ban came as a result of relentless efforts of Spain‘s three largest parties opposing Catalan independence to bloc the debate. They had sent a letter to the Speaker Antonio Tajani, urging him to prohibit the event on the grounds that Puigdemont planned to “overthrow Spain’s constitutional order.”

“Allowing Puigdemont’s presence is not compatible with the noble role of the European Parliament as an example of democracy and rule of law in force in the EU,” said MEPs from the Socialist, People’s, and Ciutadans parties.

📽️"This can affect the reputation of European democracy," says exiled former Catalan president @KRLS Puigdemont after conference ban by European Parliament. Learn more: https://t.co/RINasDY2QT pic.twitter.com/bMcKdas7Tt — Catalan News (@catalannews) February 15, 2019

However the ban to host a conference in the European Parliament premises is not conducive to the resolution of the Catalan issue, seen by many Catalans as an act of an ultimate betrayal of their fundamental freedoms by the EU.

The @Europarl_EN have sided w/ the Spanish repressive state & ban @KRLS, a free man in the EU & the legitimate president of #Catalonia, to express his opinion in the Chamber. Do you #EU really stand for HR and Democracy? Where are the values you proclaim? pic.twitter.com/Xym9ilWt8T — Oscar Mir (@OscarMir2) February 15, 2019