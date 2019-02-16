Japan considers visa-free for Russians

Moscow has welcomed the deliberations in Tokyo for ending the visa system for Russians travelling to Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kremlin welcomes Tokyo's consideration of making Japan visa-free for Russianshttps://t.co/Epde78aGL3 © AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi pic.twitter.com/zU6YvUa6vV — TASS (@tassagency_en) February 15, 2019

“Such discussions are undoubtedly welcomed and this fits into the general course towards further developing [bilateral] relations,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Although the visa issue was not discussed at the latest talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the spokesman added.

The Japanese newspaper Sankei earlier reported that Tokyo was looking into cancelling short-term entry visas for Russian citizens, which means that they would be able to enter Japan visa-free for 90 days, if they register data of their passports in any Japanese consulate in advance, the newspaper writes.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there can be a pilot visa-free prjoect between Sakhalin and Hokkaido.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov: We believe there is no reason why #Russia and #Japan cannot introduce visa-free travel and begin, for example, with visa-free trips for residents of #Sakhalin and #Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/fiszJX0i8V — RussianEmbassyBrunei (@RusEmbBrunei) January 16, 2019

The visa issue might be discussed between the Russian and Japanese foreign ministers, at during Munich Security Conference set for February 16, the newspaper writes.

Tourism to Japan is booming: last year 31 travelers enjoyed visit to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Tourists to Japan hit record 31 million in 2018, helped by easier visas for visitors from India, Russia and others https://t.co/x2cobdZmkG — The Japan Times (@japantimes) January 11, 2019