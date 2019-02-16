MP laments EU “toxic for Italy”

Lega economy wizard Claudio Borghi said that Italy should consider leaving the European Union if the bloc does not change radically following European elections. in May.

“I think that this is the last chance. If, after the European elections, the same mandarins led by Germany are the ones driving the economic, social and migratory policies, for the sole benefit of Germany and to our detriment, I’ll say we should leave,” Borghi said.

“We either manage to change it or we’ll have to come out“. The Lega MP said the EU project was a “failure” and “toxic for Italy”. “If the environment remains toxic, I’ll say let’s get out,” Borghi warned.

“We have no intention of leaving Europe, we want to change it, improve it, but not abandon it,” Salvini said in a texted statement, clarifying his position.