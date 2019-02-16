Italy tourist “high tight”

The Colosseum stays the Italy’s most visited art site through 2018 followed by Pompeii and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the culture ministry announced.

Colosseum, Pompeii, Uffizi most visited. Number of visitors to art sites up 5 mn last yr https://t.co/WJTtZ22yBN — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) February 15, 2019

State museums and archaeological sites were visited by more than 55 million people last year, a rise of five million in comparison to the previous year, the ministry underlined, and subsequently the benefits have risen by 35.4 million euros to almost 230 million euros, it said.

MANN Director Paolo Giulierini said being involved in the project is a “great honour”.

“We hope it will bring many visitors both to the exhibitions as well as to our museum, considering the constant growth of Chinese tourists who are passionate about archaeology,” he said.

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence said it set records in visitor numbers and revenues last year. More than four million visitors entered the storied Florentine art gallery, 6% up on 2017, according to the announcement.

Revenues were 50.5% up on 2017 at 34 million euros.

The Gallery Director Eike Schmidt gave credit to the new season ticket and said the Museum results were seeing “exponential growth“.

However the mass tourism needs harnessing, and that is why one of the most successful sites in the world plans to charge day-trippers to enter the city and oblige people to “reserve access” before coming as “useless and damaging”.

Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, announced that an entry tax would be implemented from 1 May. Each visitor will be charged €3 (£2.65), a cost that will rise to between €6 and €10, depending on the time of year, from 1 January 2020. The charge is expected to be added to the cost of arriving in the city by either train, cruise ship, bus or plane.