Puigdemont complains to EU ombudsman

Former President of Catalan government, and acting politician in exile, Carles Puigdemont presents a formal complaint to the EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly, against the decision of the European Parliament (EP) president Antonio Tajani to ban his joint conference with the Quim Torra, the incumbent  President of the Government of Catalonia. The decision to ban the Catalan event in the EP was motivated by the “security” reasons, explained in a letter to the conference organizers. In the written complaint the decision of Tajani is described as “unprecedented“.

