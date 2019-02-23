Puigdemont complains to EU ombudsman

Former President of Catalan government, and acting politician in exile, Carles Puigdemont presents a formal complaint to the EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly, against the decision of the European Parliament (EP) president Antonio Tajani to ban his joint conference with the Quim Torra, the incumbent President of the Government of Catalonia. The decision to ban the Catalan event in the EP was motivated by the “security” reasons, explained in a letter to the conference organizers. In the written complaint the decision of Tajani is described as “unprecedented“.

El President Carles Puigdemont presenta una queixa formal a la ombudsman de la UE @EUombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, contra Antonio Tajani @EP_President, per haver prohibit la conferència conjunta dels presidents @QuimTorraiPla i @KRLS al Parlament Europeu pic.twitter.com/6ZwMbcUZQu — Josep Lluís Alay 🎗 (@josepalay) February 22, 2019