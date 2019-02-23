Kelly Knight Craft appointed US envoy to United Nations

President Donald Trump announced he was nominating Kelly Knight Craft, currently the U.S. ambassador to Canada, to replace Nikki Haley as his envoy to the United Nations. The position was vacant for four month after a abrupt departure of Nikki Haley.

“Kelly Craft is the wife of the CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, one the largest coal mining companies in the United States. The billionaire couple have donated more than $2 million to Trump through various means”,  reporter Eric Lipton writes in his Twitter micro blog.

