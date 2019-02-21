Catalan trial aggravates crisis

Spain riot police clashed with pro-independence Catalan protesters in Barcelona on while some activists burned tires and blocked highways across northeast of the country as part of a day of protests against the trial of 12 politicians.

A total of 28 people, including twelve police officers, were wounded and four people were arrested, police informed.

In spite of the rising tensions in Barcelona the European Commissioner on Human Rights Frans Timmermans prefers to keep silence, insisting the trail is the issue for Spanish justice.

Dear @TimmermansEU take note this political #CatalanTrial is absurd & will be counterproductive. A real BOOMERANG that will increase Catalan independentist (in particular in the youth)

You can jail people but not 2milion people and their ideas!#Catalonia @PoliticoRyan @jujikucz https://t.co/xTp1ZhWypY — Umberto GAMBINI (@UGambini) February 21, 2019