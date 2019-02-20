#MSC: Europe as “champion” of soft power
‘’None of the security challenges our world faces today can be effectively addressed with a purely military approach’’ said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said at the 55th Munich Security Conference.
The European Union has made unprecedented progress in working together to develop its hard power over the past years. At the same time, it continues to champion soft power instruments, the EU’s ‘‘trade mark”. This has made the European Union ‘‘a real security provider”.