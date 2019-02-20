Backstop change can save Brexit deal
British government is aimed at saving the Article 50 deal to ensure orderly Brexit, while Prime Minister Theresa May ensures she is prepared for additional meetings in Brussels to overcome the deadlock in negotiations.
Introducing changes to the Irish backstop is the only way to secure the Article 50 agreement, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said, anticipating Prime Minister Theresa May visit to Brussels.
Meanwhile European Commission president team discusses state of play of the Article 50 deal negotiations and update on progress on “no-deal” contingency legislation.