Venezuela contact group stays EU diplomatic tool

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini confirmed the determination of the Foreign ministers to continue efforts for Venezuela crisis resolution through the international contact group. Apparently, the denial of entry to four Members of the European Parliament (MEP) will not deviate from the endorsed policy vis-à-vis Caracas.

I regret entry to #Venezuela to #MEPs was denied. Ministers expressed common regret, but confirmed how crucial is to have contact group to promote "democratic and peaceful" outcome of early elections, @FedericaMog said. pic.twitter.com/94s2Hzijlh — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 18, 2019

Four Members of the European parliament (MEPs) from European People’s Party (EPP) were denied entry to Venezuela under “conspiratorial motives.” The calls of the leader of the EPP group Manfred Weber to “immediately” recognise Juan Guaido as the President of Venezuela, did not receive any response from the EU foreign ministers.

Esteban Gonsalez-Pons (Spain), José Ignacio Salafranca Sánchez-Neyra (Spain), Gabriel Mato (Spain), and Esther de Lange (NL) travelled to Caracas upon their own initiative in their individual capacity as MEPs.

My colleagues @eppgroup were denied access to Venezuela tonight. The Maduro regime is scared of what foreign observers will see. He is denying people food and freedom. I expect the EU to act immediately and recognise Juan Guaido as the legitimate President of the country. https://t.co/eY2sFlDB8V — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) February 18, 2019

The MEPs attempted to enter Caracas to meet with opposition leader Juan Guaidó, after the European Parliament last month recognized him as “interim head of state”.

Last month given the urgency of the situation in Venezuela the EU ministers decided to establish an international contact group on Venezuela (26.01.2019) that was agreed among EU Member States and with some Latin American countries.

Last night, our MEPs @gonzalezpons @Esther_de_Lange @GabrielMatoA & José Ignacio Salafranca were denied access to #Venezuela by the Maduro regime. They were planning to meet with representatives of civil society and political parties. Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/uWb1Fz3gDu — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) February 18, 2019

The Foreign Minister of Spain Josep Borrell confirmed the intention to step up effort to resolve Venezuela crisis via contact group, as the EU major diplomatic tool. He also underlined that Juan Guaido is recognised an ‘interim President’ of the country.

#Venezuela entry refusal to #MEPs shows profound need to step up efforts to resolve crisis via contact group, #Spain ForMin @JosepBorrellF pic.twitter.com/MCezv5ttVG — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 18, 2019