Three cabinet ministers have publicly informed they will back plans to delay Brexit if lawmakers vote down Prime Minister Theresa May proposal for a new deal with the European Union.

Three members of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet have warned that #Brexit must be delayed if she cannot persuade the British parliament to back her EU divorce deal next week https://t.co/NhvUuwB8fk — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 23, 2019

In the column headlined “If we don’t get a deal next week we must delay Brexit”, Greg Clark, Amber Rudd and David Gauke wrote that a no-deal exit was a risk to business, security and UK territorial unity, and accused some parliament colleagues of complacency.

Amber Rudd, Greg Clark and David Gauke have made clear they are ready to openly defy the Prime Minister if there is no breakthrough on her deal next weekhttps://t.co/TePPUh6agK — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) February 23, 2019