Maduro expels Colombia diplomats

Venezuela has severed relations with Colombia and has expelled all diplomats from its Embassy, President Nicolas Maduro has announced, during a rally in Caracas.

Maduro had earlier closed the border with Colombia as a response to attempts by the opposition to deliver trucks of ‘humanitarian aid’ from Colombia, in defiance of Caracas. A part of the border where a forced crossing might take place has been the scene of a tense confrontation between opposition activists and security forces all day.

Addressing a crowd of thousands of supporters, Maduro condemned his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque for meddling in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

#Cúcuta Hemos visto actitudes cobardes y peligrosas por parte de la dictadura, que ha llevado colectivos a algunos lugares para generar disturbios y evitar que la ayuda humanitaria llegue a su territorio, cometiendo lo que podría convertirse en un grave delito de lesa humanidad. pic.twitter.com/My3VCOgNFc — Iván Duque (@IvanDuque) February 23, 2019

“Patience is exhausted, I can’t bear it anymore, we can’t keep putting up with Colombian territory being used for attacks against Venezuela. For that reason, I have decided to break all political and diplomatic relations with Colombia‘s fascist government,” Maduro said, adding that the staff at the Colombian embassy has 24 hours to leave his country.

Venezuela anuncia cierre total y temporal de frontera con Colombia https://t.co/p4mRD2PlAS "Debido a las serias e ilegales amenazas intentadas por el Gobierno de Colombia contra la paz y la soberanía de Venezuela" informó la vicepresidenta @DrodriguezVen pic.twitter.com/I0lDBq6Ysk — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) February 23, 2019