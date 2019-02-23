Maduro expels Colombia diplomats

Venezuela has severed relations with Colombia and has expelled all diplomats from its Embassy, President Nicolas Maduro has announced, during a rally in Caracas.

Maduro had earlier closed the border with Colombia as a response to attempts by the opposition to deliver trucks of ‘humanitarian aid’ from Colombia, in defiance of Caracas. A part of the border where a forced crossing might take place has been the scene of a tense confrontation between opposition activists and security forces all day.

Addressing a crowd of thousands of supporters, Maduro condemned his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque for meddling in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

“Patience is exhausted, I can’t bear it anymore, we can’t keep putting up with Colombian territory being used for attacks against Venezuela. For that reason, I have decided to break all political and diplomatic relations with Colombia‘s fascist government, Maduro said, adding that the staff at the Colombian embassy has 24 hours to leave his country.

