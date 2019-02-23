Migrants attack Salvini in ECHR

Illegal migrants who were refused by Italy for several days after being rescued in the Mediterranean (August 2018) have filed two legal petitions against their treatment a pro Deo lawyer representing their interest said.

Diciotti migrants sue Italian leaders for damages https://t.co/JF6o9mWXAP pic.twitter.com/f62toiTzjb — The Local Italy (@TheLocalItaly) February 21, 2019

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has encouraged the government’s tough stance on migrants, refused to let the asylum seekers off the ship during a standoff with the European Union, demanding the other member-states to demonstrate solidarity, and host some of the migrants.

Catania prosecutors wanted to press ahead with criminal charges against Salvini in relation to this but this week the immunity panel of the Senate voted down the permission for the case to proceed.

Diciotti migrants have filed 2 petitions. Second suit presented to ECHR https://t.co/WemATaLEmx — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) February 22, 2019

“The aim of the petition is not to obtain damages, but to ascertain whether conduct that did not comply with the law took place,” lawyer Alessandro Ferrara said.

“The damages could be a symbolic amount of one euro. The important thing is that clarification is obtained on that conduct“. Petitions to a Rome court and to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have been presented by 42 migrants who were on the Diciotti vessel.

Voters and politicians are questioning the fundamental assumptions of globalized approaches like the UN Compact on Migration and the EU Trust Fund for Africa, which may do more to encourage than curb the migrant influx. https://t.co/SfvUALduYe#Africa 🌍 #migration #migrants pic.twitter.com/RbsjvSvPxy — GIS Reports Online (@GIS_Reports) February 18, 2019