Prime Minister Theresa May promised a vote in Westminster on her Article 50 deal by March 12, the red line for her attempts to win approval for a plan to ensure the UK orderly departure from the European Union.

On her way to Cairo (Egypt) for an EU-Arab League summit, May said further meetings in Brussels on securing changes to the deal ruled out a so-called “meaningful” vote in parliament this week.

