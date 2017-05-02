Trump contemplates meeting with Kim Jong Un

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him (Kim Jong Un), I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg News commenting on the US policies towards North Korea. Clearly aware of the power of his declaration, he added: “We have breaking news.”

As a presidential candidate, Trump suggested he was open to meeting Kim, but hadn’t repeated the line since taking office. Fresh missile tests by the North and its progress toward developing a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States have made the isolated communist dictatorship one of America’s top national security concerns. PHOTO: Illustration

