Russia presumes US intervention in Venezuela

Moscow presumes Washington is preparing a military intervention in Venezuela, Nikolai Patrushev (pictured) the secretary of Russia’s Security Council said, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Патрушев уверен, что США готовят военное вторжение в Венесуэлу:https://t.co/SUy9ZAPhPl pic.twitter.com/jZHdFutySO — ТАСС (@tass_agency) February 26, 2019

Russia had agreed to a proposal from Washington to hold consultations on Venezuela crisis, but the United States had repeatedly postponed them on “invented pretexts”. The United States show “sarcasm and arrogance towards the Venezuelan people” while it imposes humanitarian aid that will be rejected. Patrushev stressed that the United States, deploying military forces to Puerto Rico and Colombia are preparing an invasion to Venezuela to overthrow legally elected incumbent President Maduro.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tells @TomLlamasABC the U.S. government is “trying to fabricate a crisis to justify political escalation and a military intervention in Venezuela to bring a war to South America." https://t.co/oMVythlrcV pic.twitter.com/u0ITgPtnDb — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2019