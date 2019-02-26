Swiss to protect UK citizens rights

“The rights of UK and Swiss nationals in both countries have been guaranteed after the UK leaves the EU, as Minister Chris Heaton-Harris and Swiss counterpart State Secretary Mario Gattiker today (25 February 2019) signed an agreement in Bern, Switzerland.

State Secretary Mario Gattiker and @DExEUgov Minister Chris Heaton-Harris today signed an agreement to protect the rights of Swiss nationals in the UK and UK nationals in Switzerland when the UK leaves the European Union #SwissUKrelations #MindtheGap https://t.co/YqkMrr3HQL pic.twitter.com/IkIGkzLc9G — Swiss Embassy UK (@SwissEmbassyUK) February 25, 2019

“The Swiss citizens’ rights agreement will protect UK nationals resident in Switzerland, and Swiss nationals resident in the UK when we leave the European Union. It will allow people to continue contributing to their communities and living their lives much as they do now.

“The agreement will give people more certainty about important rights including residence, working, healthcare, pensions, benefits, and recognition of qualifications. It will ensure that citizens are clear what their rights are, in both a deal or no deal scenario.”