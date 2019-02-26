French jihadists face trial in Iraq
Iraqi courts will prosecute 13 French citizens captured while conducting jihad for the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, President Barham Saleh confirmed.
The jihad fighters, who were turned over to Iraq after being seized by Kurdish forces in Syria, “will be judged according to Iraqi law,” Saleh told at Paris news conference after talks with President Emmanuel Macron.
“Those who have engaged in crimes against Iraq and Iraqi installations and personnel, we are definitely seeking them and seeking their trial in Iraqi courts,” he continued.
An Iraqi government source informed that 14 French citizens engaged in jihad had been brought to Iraq by the US-backed forces trying to remove them from their last bastion in Syria.