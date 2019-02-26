May battles for orderly Brexit

Today British Prime Minister Theresa May will propose ruling out a no-deal Brexit in a bid to avoid a rebellion of the Westminster threatening to take over control of the Article 50 implementation, The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported.

Theresa May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit – The Sun https://t.co/7x6Yc1MiHh pic.twitter.com/2QDtWrR8ep — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 26, 2019

“If however the Council agrees to extend Art 50 & May rules out leaving with no deal it means we are not leaving. This will mean a political civil war for decades” Gerard Batten MEP warned via his Twitter micro blog.

On 29th March if ‘no deal’ Art 50 says the ‘treaties no longer apply’ & we will have left. If however the Council agrees to extend Art 50 & May rules out leaving with no deal it means we are not leaving. This will mean a political civil war for decades. https://t.co/cejBJD3zIQ — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) February 26, 2019

Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte warned against no-deal scenario as “unacceptable“. Meanwhile the Dutch government informed it is in talks with more than 250 foreign companies luring them to move their operations from Britain to The Netherlands before the UK departure date from the EU – 29th of March, Friday.

"We are sleepwalking into a no deal scenario. It's unacceptable and your best friends have to warn you. Wake up" Dutch PM Mark Rutte sends a message to UK PM Theresa May about #Brexit [tap to expand] https://t.co/EvfYi5UC5w pic.twitter.com/lNsEjGqH9G — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 25, 2019