May battles for orderly Brexit

Posted on

Today British Prime Minister Theresa May will propose ruling out a no-deal Brexit in a bid to avoid a rebellion of the Westminster  threatening to take over control of the Article 50 implementation, The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported.

If however the Council agrees to extend Art 50 & May rules out leaving with no deal it means we are not leaving. This will mean a political civil war for decades” Gerard Batten MEP warned via his Twitter micro blog.

Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte warned against no-deal scenario as “unacceptable“. Meanwhile the Dutch government informed it is in talks with more than  250 foreign companies luring them to move their operations from Britain to The Netherlands before the UK departure date from the EU 29th of March, Friday.

 

