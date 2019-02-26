Zarif “corrupt religious mafia front man”

Foreign minister of Iran Javad Zarif has announced his resignation, an abrupt departure might signify his frustration with the failure to implement the 2015 nuclear agreement with the West.

JUST IN: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announces resignation via Instagram post https://t.co/UYPXCYQIug pic.twitter.com/Aq9LmOlFl8 — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2019

Mohammad Javad Zarif said he wishes to apologize for not being able to continue, but gave no further explanation for his resignation, the announcement he made via social network.

“Thank you very much to the dear and honorable people of Iran over the past 67 months. I sincerely apologize for the incapacity to continue serving and all the shortcomings during the service. I thank the Iranian nation and officials,” he wrote.

We note @JZarif’s resignation. We’ll see if it sticks. Either way, he and @HassanRouhani are just front men for a corrupt religious mafia. We know @khamenei_ir makes all final decisions. Our policy is unchanged—the regime must behave like a normal country and respect its people. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 26, 2019

“Either way, he and @HassanRouhani are just front men for a corrupt religious mafia. We know @khamenei_ir makes all final decisions. Our policy is unchanged—the regime must behave like a normal country and respect its people” – Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State reacted in his Twitter micro blog.