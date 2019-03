Nigel Farage, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and leading Breixt enthusiast expressed his indignation by the decision of the Westminster to delay the departure from the European Union.

The reaction came after House of Commons voted for the motion to delay of the Article 50 deadline fixed on March 29.

The House of Commons has just voted to extend Article 50 and delay Brexit. This is an outrage. The time has come to pledge your support to The Brexit Party.https://t.co/QXOkndZhtj pic.twitter.com/mUpi1KH8Lp — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 14, 2019