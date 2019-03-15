#Christchurch: EU expresses solidarity

The European Union expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the two terrorist attacks that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier today. We stand in full solidarity with the people and authorities of New Zealand at this extremely difficult time and stand ready to support in any way, including by strengthening our cooperation on counter-terrorism.

“Attacks on places of worship are attacks on all of us who value diversity and freedom of religion and expression, which are the fabric of New Zealand’s society and shared by the European Union. Such acts strengthen our resolve to tackle, together with the whole international community, the global challenges of terrorism, extremism and hatred.”

