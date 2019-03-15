Christchurch: EU expresses solidarity

“The European Union expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the two terrorist attacks that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier today. We stand in full solidarity with the people and authorities of New Zealand at this extremely difficult time and stand ready to support in any way, including by strengthening our cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The European Union expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the two terrorist attacks that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier today. Full statement by @FedericaMog here https://t.co/muxDN3Af8e — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) March 15, 2019

“Attacks on places of worship are attacks on all of us who value diversity and freedom of religion and expression, which are the fabric of New Zealand’s society and shared by the European Union. Such acts strengthen our resolve to tackle, together with the whole international community, the global challenges of terrorism, extremism and hatred.”

Updated graphic on the #Christchurch shooting attack with updated information as of 0800 GMT pic.twitter.com/cP7KCAYyqz — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 15, 2019