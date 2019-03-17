Champagne sales decline

Penalised by a further decline in France and the United Kingdom, champagne sales fell in 2018 to their lowest level since 2004 in the number of bottles shipped from the cellars.

For the first time in a hundred years, volumes sold in France were lower than those sold for export outside the EU.

“The decline in volume is becoming a little worrying, the decline in France and the United Kingdom is not offset by the rise of large export;” said Jean-Marie Barillère, co-chairman of the CIVC.

The appellation, which sold 301.9 million bottles last year, a figure down 1.8%, however managed to stabilize its turnover at a record level of 4.9 billion euros ( + 0.3%) reached in 2017, according to figures released March 17 by the Interprofessional Champagne Wine Committee (CIVC).

In France, sales continued their slide in a sluggish economic environment and leaded at the end of the year by the movement of Yellow vests.

#Fouquet emblematic Paris bistro: 8 May 2007 President @NicolasSarkozy celebrated his victory here with a group of influential guests from industries, media, showbiz. It was dabbed 'bling-bling' party by French media #YellowVests #ActeXVIII pic.twitter.com/dPBNhGsJ6M — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 17, 2019