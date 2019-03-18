Ardern promises gun law reform
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that her cabinet had made in conceptual decisions around the reform of gun laws following the mass shooting in Christchurch mosques.
“I intend to give further details of these decisions to the media and the public before cabinet meets again next Monday,” she said at a press conference.
“This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer.”
Prime Minister said an inquiry will trace the lead up to attack and what might have been done differently. (Image above: Jacinda Ardern wore the Hijab (headscarf) while lamenting the Muslim victims of terrorist attack and expressing condolences to their families.)