Ardern promises gun law reform

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that her cabinet had made in conceptual decisions around the reform of gun laws following the mass shooting in Christchurch mosques.

New Zealand PM Ardern says cabinet agreed on gun law reforms https://t.co/iPEPjwNMyv pic.twitter.com/fV3lfvt0ZY — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 18, 2019

“I intend to give further details of these decisions to the media and the public before cabinet meets again next Monday,” she said at a press conference.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called on social media platforms "to take a very direct approach to speech that incites violence" in the wake of the New Zealand mosque shootings https://t.co/JmP80J1iVG pic.twitter.com/sfkmJXQWYQ — CNN International (@cnni) March 18, 2019

“This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer.”

Prime Minister said an inquiry will trace the lead up to attack and what might have been done differently. (Image above: Jacinda Ardern wore the Hijab (headscarf) while lamenting the Muslim victims of terrorist attack and expressing condolences to their families.)

Proud Father of Nine | Abdukadir Elmi, 70, hailed from Somalia. He moved to #Christchurch a decade ago, and was a beloved man in the community. Abdukadir had a big family – five sons and four daughters, and a wife who he’s been with 50 years. 1 of #50Lives taken pic.twitter.com/QM7xA7YGiM — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 18, 2019