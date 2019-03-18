Japan to develop cruise missile
Japan Defence Ministry has adopted a policy decision to develop the nation’s first domestically manufactured air-to-ship long-range cruise missile, to be mounted on Air Self-Defence Force fighter jets and capable of attacking a warship from outside of an adversary’s range.
The new missile, which is to be developed in response to the rapid advance in the strike capability of the Chinese Navy, will reinforce Japan‘s deterrence by extending the shooting range to more than 400 km. The ministry aims to put the new missile into practical use within a few years, government sources said.