ALERT! Utrecht terrorist incident
National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said that the shooting incident in #Utrecht has all the characteristics of a terrorist attack. The threat level for the province of Utrecht has been raised to 5, the highest level in the Netherlands.
Mr.Aalbersberg is currently assuming one suspect, but does not exclude the possibility that there are more perpetrators. He did not want to say anything about the situation of the victims during the press conference. There is a massive search for the shooter.
A tram was fired this morning at 24 Octoberplein in Utrecht. There are several wounded, possibly one dead, the police say.
The municipality of Utrecht has therefore advised residents to stay indoors.
Mr.Aalbersberg said at a scheduled press conference that there has been a shooting at various locations. Earlier, the police had said that shooting was taking place in one place.
Searching for the perpetrator is a risky operation, Mr.Aalbersberg said. “The emergency services can now use all their energy to perform their task. That is why the threat level in Utrecht has been increased.” Raising the threat level is also intended to alert citizens.
AMENDED:
A gunman has opened fire inside a tram and at several other locations in University city of Utrecht, authorities say.
Several people have been injured and one is feared to have died, Dutch media reports.
Public transport has been stopped.
Police said the gunman is still at large.