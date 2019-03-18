ALERT! Utrecht terrorist incident

National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said that the shooting incident in #Utrecht has all the characteristics of a terrorist attack. The threat level for the province of Utrecht has been raised to 5, the highest level in the Netherlands.

Threath level raised to 5, exclusively for the province of #utrecht untill 18 hrs. Perpetrator on the run. We cannot rule out terrorist motive. Follow local authorities for instructions. — PJ Aalbersberg NCTV (@PJAalbersberg) March 18, 2019

Mr.Aalbersberg is currently assuming one suspect, but does not exclude the possibility that there are more perpetrators. He did not want to say anything about the situation of the victims during the press conference. There is a massive search for the shooter.

A tram was fired this morning at 24 Octoberplein in Utrecht. There are several wounded, possibly one dead, the police say.

The municipality of Utrecht has therefore advised residents to stay indoors.

Mr.Aalbersberg said at a scheduled press conference that there has been a shooting at various locations. Earlier, the police had said that shooting was taking place in one place.

Searching for the perpetrator is a risky operation, Mr.Aalbersberg said. “The emergency services can now use all their energy to perform their task. That is why the threat level in Utrecht has been increased.” Raising the threat level is also intended to alert citizens.

LIVE VIDEO #utrecht #netherlands police special forces are surrounding building where gunmen would been hiding #terrorattack people are asked to stay inside away from windowspic.twitter.com/q9ryAOWD3f — Storm op zee (@2delavega2000) March 18, 2019

A gunman has opened fire inside a tram and at several other locations in University city of Utrecht, authorities say.

A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Several people have been injured and one is feared to have died, Dutch media reports.

Public transport has been stopped.

Police said the gunman is still at large.