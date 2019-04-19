Journalist killed in terrorist incident in N.Ireland

An journalist was killed after shots were fired during a “terrorist incident”in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry overnight. As soon as the violence erupted police said it was likely the act of militant nationalists opposed to the British region’s 1998 peace deal.

Death in Creggan area on Thursday night being treated as ‘terrorist incident’ by PSNI https://t.co/OtLVEcoxqI — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) April 19, 2019

Rioting broke out in the Irish nationalist Creggan area of the city late night on April 18 following a raid by police, who said they were intended to prevent militant attacks planned for the weekend. Nevertheless At least 50 petrol bombs were thrown and two cars set on fire.

Gunman fired a number of shots towards police in #Creggan, wounding journalist #lyramckee who was covering the riots in the city after a police operation. She later died. Police described shooting as a "terrorist act" & said the New IRA were most likely behind it@IntellFusion pic.twitter.com/yBptkLK5DB — Intelligence Fusion – Europe (@IF_Europe) April 19, 2019

“Unfortunately at 11 o’clock last night a gunman appeared and fired a number of shots toward the police and a young woman, Lyra McKee 29 year old was wounded” and later succumbed to injuries, Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told press on April 19.

"The death of Lyra McKee in last night's suspected terrorist incident in Londonderry is shocking and truly senseless. My deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues. She was a journalist who died doing her job with great courage." – PM @theresa_may — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 19, 2019

AMENDED: Late Lyra McKee lived in Belfast, she replaced Mediagazer’s founding editor at age of 21. McKee was passionate about journalism, and venturing new ways of producing information in digital age, then she worked from her home and sometimes from the Sinammon Coffee Shop on Botanic Avenue struggling to make living out of journalism. In Skype Video below McKee explains her vision of profession (published on March 20, 2018).

AMENDED: The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani expressed his sorrow, and demanded investigation on death of Lyra McKee. During his mandate Tajani has attributed names of three journalists slain in terrorist acts to EP press-center auditoriums in Strasbourg.

I call on the authorities to shed full light on the death of journalist #LyraMcKee , who was murdered in last night's riots in Derry. It is unacceptable that those whose duty it is to inform us and seek out the truth should pay with their lives. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) April 19, 2019