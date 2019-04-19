Anderson MEP: gangs are not IRA

Member of European Parliament Martina Anderson (Sinn Fein, UK) (pictured) expressed her sorrow for victim of terrorist incident in Creggan, Northern Ireland. “My heart is sore at the murder of Lyra McKee” wrote Anderson in her Twitter micro blog. She also insisted that the murder was committed by gangs “masquerading as the IRA“, because the IRA “embraced peace”.

My heart is sore at the murder of Lyra McKee. This does not define Derry nor the great ppl of Creggan

As @GerryAdamsSF said Those involved r not the IRA.The IRA embraced peace. It is gone. No Republican can support the anti peace gangs masquerading as the IRA They should disband — MEP Martina Anderson (@M_AndersonSF) April 19, 2019

The President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani demanded the authorities to shed light on death of journalist Lyra McKee, underlining it is unacceptable that reporters pay price of their lives while fulfilling their professional duties.

I call on the authorities to shed full light on the death of journalist #LyraMcKee , who was murdered in last night's riots in Derry. It is unacceptable that those whose duty it is to inform us and seek out the truth should pay with their lives. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) April 19, 2019

All five main political parties at Stormont made a statement underlining the act is also seen as an “attack on all the people of this community, an attack on the peace and democratic process”.

A statement from all five main political parties at Stormont on the death of #LyraMcKee and the disturbances in #Derry last night. pic.twitter.com/hR4tbssMhG — Brendan Marshall (@BJPMarshall) April 19, 2019

The Editorial of American news aggregator Mediagazer, where late Lyra McKee worked, published an article on the murder, including necrology:

“Ms McKee was a journalist who wrote for publications including Atlantic and Buzzfeed and had recently moved to Derry to live with her partner.

She was from north Belfast and had worked as an editor for California-based news site Mediagazer, a trade publication covering the media industry.

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named her one of their 30 under 30 in media.

She had been working on a new book which had been due to be published in 2020.”

Lyra McKee, Mediagazer editor, freelance writer, and journalist who wrote about the legacy of Northern Ireland's Troubles, was killed amid violence in Derry, NI (The Irish News)https://t.co/nh310uDu8khttps://t.co/Y4VrqoV7Qm — Mediagazer (@mediagazer) April 19, 2019