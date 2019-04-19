Anderson MEP: gangs are not IRA
Member of European Parliament Martina Anderson (Sinn Fein, UK) (pictured) expressed her sorrow for victim of terrorist incident in Creggan, Northern Ireland. “My heart is sore at the murder of Lyra McKee” wrote Anderson in her Twitter micro blog. She also insisted that the murder was committed by gangs “masquerading as the IRA“, because the IRA “embraced peace”.
The President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani demanded the authorities to shed light on death of journalist Lyra McKee, underlining it is unacceptable that reporters pay price of their lives while fulfilling their professional duties.
All five main political parties at Stormont made a statement underlining the act is also seen as an “attack on all the people of this community, an attack on the peace and democratic process”.
The Editorial of American news aggregator Mediagazer, where late Lyra McKee worked, published an article on the murder, including necrology:
“Ms McKee was a journalist who wrote for publications including Atlantic and Buzzfeed and had recently moved to Derry to live with her partner.
She was from north Belfast and had worked as an editor for California-based news site Mediagazer, a trade publication covering the media industry.
In 2016, Forbes Magazine named her one of their 30 under 30 in media.
She had been working on a new book which had been due to be published in 2020.”