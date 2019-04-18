MEPs demand China to stop arbitrary detentions

China must stop arbitrary detentions of religious and ethnics minorities, said Members of European Parliament in a resolution adopted during April Strasbourg Plenary.

"Our best tool is to keep engaging with China on human rights in a respectful but extremely clear manner. No other global power is doing this in the world today" @FedericaMog #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/hhyfXUzMjT — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) April 18, 2019

Parliament is concerned about the increasingly repressive regime that many religious and ethnic minorities, such as Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Tibetans and Christians, are facing in China. The situation is rapidly deteriorating, placing additional restraints on their fundamental rights. It calls on the Chinese Government to put an end to arbitrary detentions, without any charge, trial or conviction for criminal offence, of members of the Uyghur and Kazakh minority and Tibetans.

“Continuing to negotiate with China over investment and trade issues while ignoring reports of human rights abuses, means the international community is failing to respect its own set of values”, Thomas Mann MEP said. (pictured above).

According to the United Nations estimates, China has put in place an extrajudicial detention programme, currently detaining “from tens of thousands to upwards of a million Uyghurs’” who are forced to undergo political “re-education”. MEPs are also concerned about the information that the Xinjiang camp system has expanded into other parts of China and, in this regard, urge China to close all detention centres and to release the detained persons immediately and unconditionally. The full resolution will be available here (18.04.2019).

The resolution on China was adopted by 505 votes in favour, 18 against, with 47 abstentions.

“As we speak, approximately 1 million people in China find themselves in arbitrary detention in camps that have been described by the UN as political indoctrination camps and no rights zones and we cannot look away or be blinded by gold rush (…)” – MEP @MarietjeSchaake pic.twitter.com/vapPsRCCVj — WorldUyghurCongress (@UyghurCongress) April 18, 2019