30 foreigners killed in Sri Lanka blasts

Among killed in multiple blasts are “close” to 30 foreigners Sri Lanka Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Harsha de Silva informed press. Immediate actions will be taken to stop activities of all extremist groups, 12 hour curfew imposed from 6 PM. Social media temporary banned, Minister continued.

Seven suspects arrested in relation to the blasts.

AFP news agency reports that Sri Lanka‘s police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit “prominent churches“.

“A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo,” the alert said.

The NTJ is Sri Lanka radical Muslim group that was linked last year to the vandalism of Buddhiststatues.

@RWijewardene says 7 people under arrest for morning attacks that killed at least 160 people including perhaps close to 30 foreigners (Source: Sec/Foreign Affairs) at meeting now w heads of media. Asks for responsible reporting. pic.twitter.com/kKrwdr0uJt — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

The toll in a series of eight blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday has risen to at least 207 dead, with over 450 people wounded, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Au moins 156 personnes, dont 35 étrangers, ont péri dans la série d'explosions qui ont frappé dimanche trois églises et trois hôtels du Sri Lanka, selon un nouveau bilan (source policière à l'AFP) #AFP pic.twitter.com/3bnW1RLtpL — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) April 21, 2019

“On 21 April 2019 bombs were used to attack three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka, in central Colombo, and in the northern suburb of Colombo Kochchikade, and roughly twenty miles north of Colombo in Negombo and in the east of the country in ” British FCO travel advice wrote.