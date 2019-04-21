Ukraine: Poroshenko admits his defeat

Ukraine’s incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko, who, according to the exit polls, is far behind his rival, candidate from the Servant of the People party, showman Vladimir Zelensky, has admitted his defeat, but said added he is not going to quit politics. (Image above: illustration).

“Next month I will vacate the presidential office. This is the choice of Ukrainians. I accept this decision. But I want to stress that I am not quitting politics,” he said, underlining that these were fair and transparent elections held in conformity with European standards.

Zelenskiy’s ascendance comes in the era of disappointment of electorate with systemic politics, propelling anti-establishment forces such as U.S. President Donald Trump and Italy’s 5-Star Movement, which was also once led by a comedian, to power, Reuters agency concludes.

