Sri Lanka counter terrorist operation ongoing

The blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday April 21 killed at least 290 people and left hundreds more injured. Search and rescue, victim identification have been carried out along with a counter-terrorist operation. The US Embassy in Colombo launched an ALERT, asking everyone to “remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately”.

Suspicious package found at Kolpetty Railroad station in #Colombo, #SriLanka. Bomb disposal unit is on site. Avoid the area, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately. #lka pic.twitter.com/HiN76qbFrJ — U.S. Embassy Colombo (@USEmbSL) April 23, 2019

There were six suicide bombers involved in the explosions. So far, 24 suspects have been arrested in connection to the attacks.

The FBI and Interpol are among the global agencies who are stepping in to assist the investigation.

The Sri Lanka government may have had information about the attacks prior to the bombings. A minister claimed that US and Indian governments had warned of “something terrible,” but it’s unclear if any action was taken.

More victims' names and faces are emerging, among them 30 foreigners. Easter Massacre: Christians targeted in Sri Lanka https://t.co/ea0VDQnEOj#NewsWithRickSanchez #QuestionMore #SriLankaAttacks pic.twitter.com/S67PydeuH0 — RT America (@RT_America) April 23, 2019