Manning denied release on bail

Former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning will remain in prison after a federal appeals court denied her request to be released on bail, and upheld a lower court’s decision to hold Manning in civil contempt for refusing to give evidence before grand jury.

Chelsea Manning is a political prisoner – held in prison to torture her into taking part in a political persecution against #Assange and @wikileaks.

Ignoring this is a crime of complicity.

The ruling is a blow to Manning, who was arrested in March after declining to answer questions in connection with the government’s long-running investigation into Wikileaks and its Australian founder Julian Assange.

** Today, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to keep Chelsea in jail. "I don’t have anything to contribute to this, or any other grand jury … I will not give up," she says. Full statement from Chelsea and her attorneys: https://t.co/dQUgYtvB3B pic.twitter.com/WM0haQ1TVs — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) April 22, 2019

In a comment released by a spokesperson, Manning said that while disappointing, the appeals court ruling will still allow to “raise issues as the government continues to abuse the grand jury process”.

“I don’t have anything to contribute to this, or any other grand jury,” Manning added.

Now that the Assange indictment is filed and unsealed, why is Chelsea Manning still in jail? https://t.co/TCxjmkpgIh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 16, 2019