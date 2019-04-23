EU and Russia maintain positions on Ukraine

The European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his election as President of Ukraine. “The people of Ukraine have demonstrated their strong attachment to democracy and the Rule of Law throughout the electoral process. The EU will continue to support Ukraine’s reform path and sovereignty“ Juncker wrote on his Twitter micro blog page. He also ensured the EU “steadfast” support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on his election as President of #Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have demonstrated their strong attachment to democracy and the #RuleOfLaw throughout the electoral process. The EU will continue to support Ukraine’s reform path and sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/g6izMPxzQM — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) April 22, 2019

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote it is “obvious” that the new President of Ukraine will have to “consolidate” the country “with due account of the reality that took shape over past years”.

Ukraine has voted, and the election results clearly show that voters are eager for new approaches to resolving Ukraine’s problems. It is obvious that the new president will have to consolidate the country with due account of the reality that took shape over the past years — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) April 22, 2019