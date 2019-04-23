EU and Russia maintain positions on Ukraine
The European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his election as President of Ukraine. “The people of Ukraine have demonstrated their strong attachment to democracy and the Rule of Law throughout the electoral process. The EU will continue to support Ukraine’s reform path and sovereignty“ Juncker wrote on his Twitter micro blog page. He also ensured the EU “steadfast” support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote it is “obvious” that the new President of Ukraine will have to “consolidate” the country “with due account of the reality that took shape over past years”.
If Junker is respecting Ukrainian sovereignty, he won’t be pushing for them to become part of the European Union and thus lose their sovereignty.
To be honest though, I can see why Ukrainians would see the EU as an attractive alternative to Russian aggression, although perhaps NATO would be a more useful organisation for Ukraine to look towards…
