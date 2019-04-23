Loiseau extreme right activism “episode”

The head of the list of the President of France Emmanuel Macron party (LaRem) to the European elections, Nathalie Loiseau, became a target of the opposition criticism on April 23 after revelations that she engaged in her youth along with extreme right-wing activists.

The former Minister of European Affairs would have appeared in 1984, the time of an election, while she was a student at Sciences-Po Paris, under the label of UED from the Union Defense Group (GUD ), advocating the union of rights, revealed on April 22 the news site Mediapart.

Among the other seven candidates on the list was Christophe Bay, a senior official who reportedly contributed to the Marine Le Pen party (RN) candidate’s program in 2017, says Mediapart.

The candidate for the European elections, which stands against Marine Le Pen, leader of the RN, first denied the facts before replying that she had “completely forgotten this episode“.

Before the revelation of the Mediapart, Loiseau was leading in the polls along with the Socialist Benoit Hamon as favorties for the European elections.

Européennes: Benoit Hamon et Nathalie Loiseau, têtes de liste favorites des Français

