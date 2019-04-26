Macron proposes Schengen revision

Schengen Agreement should be revised, French President Emmanuel Macron  said , suggesting a number of countries should possibly be excluded from it. H also stressed the necessary to completely restructure the development policy and migration policy.

“The famous Schengen agreement… no longer works… Europe [that I believe in] keeps its borders, protects them, in this Europe there is a reasonable right to refugee status, and responsibility accompanies solidarity… It is on this basis that it is necessary to reform the Schengen area,” Macron proposed a press conference, saying that after the revision there would be less states in the Schengen due to those member-states which “do not want to ensure common borders.

The proposal was put forward in the framework of the national “Grand Debate“.

