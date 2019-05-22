Brexit deal chances fade away

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s final attempt to save has failed after her offer of a vote on a second referendum and closer trading arrangements could not win over either opposition lawmakers or members of in her own party.

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May updates @HouseofCommons on her new Brexit deal https://t.co/9ZbNNKZ1Sd — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 22, 2019

May proposed the prospect of a possible second referendum on the agreement and a package of trading arrangements with the EU as incentives to what she called the only way to guarantee orderly departure scenario.

However she position did not receive warm welcome in Westminster, lawmakers both Conservative and Labour opposed Withdrawal Agreement Bill legislation which frames the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

The Prime Minister’s latest proposals are worse than before and would leave us bound deeply in to the EU. It is time to leave on WTO terms. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) May 21, 2019

Leading Labour Jeremy Corbyn made clear his party would not be backing the Withdrawal Bill and described May’s government as “too weak, too divided to get this country out of the mess that they have created”.

Theresa May's new Brexit deal is a rehash of her old bad deal and Labour cannot support it. pic.twitter.com/C5W1jalDWU — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 21, 2019