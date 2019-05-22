Brexit deal chances fade away

Posted on by Leave a comment

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s final attempt to save has failed after her offer of a vote on a second referendum and closer trading arrangements could not win over either opposition lawmakers or members of in her own party.

May proposed the prospect of a possible second referendum on the agreement and a package of trading arrangements with the EU as incentives to what she called the only way to guarantee orderly departure scenario.

However she position did not receive warm welcome in Westminster, lawmakers both Conservative and Labour opposed Withdrawal Agreement Bill legislation which frames the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Leading Labour Jeremy Corbyn made clear his party would not be backing the Withdrawal Bill and described May’s government as “too weak, too divided to get this country out of the mess that they have created”.

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s