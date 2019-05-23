Baudet leading in Dutch exit polls

Dutch ‘Forum for Democracy’ party, led by Thierry Baudet (36), scores 15% of votes, challenging the incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to exit polls. Nationalist, promoting “Dutch first” slogan, he made a revolution in politics, overturning politically correct cultural relativism, and is set to ascend further, gaining impressive number of votes in European elections in the Netherlands on 23 of May.

Baudet, who imposed himself “the most important intellectual in the Netherlands” in a 2016 tweet, emphasizes “Dutch first” cultural and economic themes. He blames immigration for the decline of Christian, European civilization and wants the Netherlands to leave the European Union.

Forum for Democracy party came in first in provincial elections in March, ahead of Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Liberal).

Several people asked my opinion about @thierrybaudet review of Serotonine. I have now read the full review and I invite everyone to do the same. The responses in the media are absurd. Baudet is describing our liberated but unhappy society, not judging (too much) about it. — Marcel Crok (@marcelcrok) May 20, 2019

Baudet has drawn support largely from the Freedom party of his right-wing competitor Geert Wilders, another Eurosceptic best known for his campaign against Islam, who is polling near a decade low of 5%. The decline blamed to lack of openness of the party to the newcomers, and personal authoritarian style of Wilders, who runs it as CEO of an enterprise.