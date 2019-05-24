Dutch Labour leads in surprise victory

Posted on by Leave a comment

The Socialist (Labour)  party of European Commissioner Frans Timmermans (pictured) won a surprise victory in a Dutch election for European Parliament, an exit poll showed,  beating a Eurosceptic challenger who had been topping the polls.

The leading social democrat candidate to head the EU Commission, Timmermans propelled his pro-European party to a win, taking more than 18% of the vote.

The upstart far right Forum for Democracy of nationalist Thierry Baudet, which had been neck and neck in polls alongside Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s c, finished third at 11% (3 seats), the exit poll showed.

A European breakthrough ! Thanks for all the votes! We will be tireless for the DUTCH sake over the next five years!

Dutch Labour doubled its 2014 result, showing and beat opinion polls, most of which showed it finishing third at best. At chart below PvdA wins 5 seats in the European Parliament.

 

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s