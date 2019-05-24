EU elections UK exit polls ban

Unlike the Netherlands, the UK prohibits to publish results of exit polls, or any opinions about voting until all Britons vote in the other member-state of the European Union until 23:00 Brussels time on May, 26.

Exit polls #EUelections2019: #UK criminal offence to publish exit polls or opinion polls asking Britons how they voted anywhere in the EU before 22:00 BST on Sunday 26 May. Waiting time. pic.twitter.com/wTxrf9y2jh — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) May 24, 2019

Facing criminal offence charges the UK editors are banned from publishing any opinion poll on any issue relating to politics or the election until after the polls have closed.

Britons voted for election of 73 Members of the European Parliament, amounting 751 total.

