EU elections UK exit polls ban

Unlike the Netherlands, the UK prohibits to publish results of exit polls, or any opinions about voting until all Britons vote in the other member-state of the European Union until 23:00 Brussels time on May, 26.

Facing criminal offence charges the UK editors are banned from publishing any opinion poll on any issue relating to politics or the election until after the polls have closed.

Britons voted for election of  73 Members of the European Parliament, amounting 751 total.

 

 

