Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will resign as Conservative Party leader on 7 June, under mounting pressure to quit facing a backlash from her own MPs against her Brexit plan. Until present the Westminster has rejected May‘s government withdrawal agreement or otherwise called “Brexit deal” three times.

PM @Theresa_May makes a statement in Downing Street https://t.co/eg4ElQMXVR — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 24, 2019